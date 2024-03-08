Pork On A Fork BBQ 1515 W Deer Valley Rd
Friday Night Specials
Sandwiches
- Beef Brisket Sandwich$15.99+
Indulge in the savory perfection of our smoked beef brisket meal! Choose your portion size - small (1/3 lb), medium (1/2 lb), or large (3/4 lb) - and savor the mouthwatering, smoky goodness. Each meal includes your choice of two delectable sides, making it a customizable culinary experience that satisfies every craving.
- Pulled Chicken Sandwich$12.99+
Try our mouthwatering smoked pulled chicken, crafted from perfectly smoked chicken thighs that are juicy and tender. Choose your preferred portion size—small, medium, or large—and pair it with two delectable sides for a truly satisfying meal.
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.99+
Indulge in the savory delight of our hand-pulled pork meal, where you're in control of your portions! Choose between a small 1/3 lb, a medium 1/2 lb, or a hearty large portion of 3/4 lb. Complement your succulent pork with your choice of two delicious sides. It's a customizable feast designed to satisfy every craving.
- Smoked Sausage Sandwich$12.99+
Savor the sensational snap of our smoked sausage meal, available in small (1/3 lb), medium (1/2 lb), or large (3/4 lb) portions. Each bite bursts with savory flavor, creating a symphony for your taste buds. Complement your experience by choosing two sides from our delectable selection.
- Midwest Monster$11.99+
Indulge in the ultimate Midwest Monster Meal – a tantalizing combination of sliced brisket and pulled pork, generously topped with gooey queso cheese, fiery jalapenos, and refreshing coleslaw. Available in two sizes to suit your appetite, this monster meal also comes with your choice of two sides for a complete and satisfying feast that captures the heart and flavors of the Midwest. Get ready for a carnivorous delight that will leave your taste buds singing!
BBQ Burrito
BBQ Bowl
- Beef Brisket Bowl$15.99+
Indulge in a customizable brisket bowl experience! Choose from two hearty bases (rice, bbq beans, mac and cheese...etc.) and top it off with your favorite combination of mouthwatering toppings. But that's not all – tailor your bowl to perfection by deciding just how much succulent brisket you crave. Craft your ideal brisket bowl and savor every delicious bite!
- Pulled Chicken Bowl$12.99+
Indulge in a customizable pulled chicken bowl experience! Choose from two hearty bases (rice, bbq beans, mac and cheese...etc.) and top it off with your favorite combination of mouthwatering toppings. But that's not all – tailor your bowl to perfection by deciding just how much succulent pulled chicken you crave. Craft your ideal chicken bowl and savor every delicious bite!
- Pulled Pork Bowl$12.99+
Indulge in a customizable pulled pork bowl experience! Choose from two hearty bases (rice, bbq beans, mac and cheese...etc.) and top it off with your favorite combination of mouthwatering toppings. But that's not all – tailor your bowl to perfection by deciding just how much succulent pulled pork you crave. Craft your ideal pork bowl and savor every delicious bite!
- Smoked Sausage Bowl$12.99+
- Mixed Meat Bowl$13.99+
Indulge in a customizable Mixed Meat bowl experience! Choose from two hearty bases (rice, bbq beans, mac and cheese...etc.) and top it off with your favorite combination of mouthwatering toppings. But that's not all – tailor your bowl to perfection by deciding just how much succulent smoked meat you crave. Craft your ideal bowl and savor every delicious bite!
Pulled Pork Bowl
Indulge in a customizable pulled pork bowl experience! Choose from two hearty bases (rice, bbq beans, mac and cheese...etc.) and top it off with your favorite combination of mouthwatering toppings. But that's not all – tailor your bowl to perfection by deciding just how much succulent pulled pork you crave. Craft your ideal pork bowl and savor every delicious bite!
BBQ Sampler
- Original$15.99
- Deluxe$18.99
Fill up with a Deluxe sampler. The Deluxe is a 3-meat plate that comes with brisket and 2 other meat selections and also comes with 2 homemade sides
- Big Boy$20.99
Indecisive about your meal? Opt for our Sampler Meals and enjoy up to 4 meats paired with your choice of 2 sides. It's the perfect way to savor a variety of flavors in one delicious dining experience!
Ribs
- Half Rack Pork Ribs$16.99Out of stock
Smoked to perfection pork ribs that is mopped with a sweet and tangy mopped sauce to ensure tenderness and flavor. This also comes with 2 side choices to fill in the gaps.
- Full Rack Pork Ribs$29.99
Smoked to perfection pork ribs that is mopped with a sweet and tangy mopped sauce to ensure tenderness and flavor. This also comes with 2 side choices to fill in the gaps.
Salads
- Pulled Pork Salad$11.99
Indulge your taste buds with our delightful BBQ salads! Packed with vibrant cherry tomatoes, savory shredded cheese, and crispy croutons, these salads offer a burst of flavors. Customize your experience with a choice of dressing on the side. A lighter option that doesn't compromise on taste!
- Pulled Chicken Salad$11.99
Indulge your taste buds with our delightful BBQ salads! Packed with vibrant cherry tomatoes, savory shredded cheese, and crispy croutons, these salads offer a burst of flavors. Customize your experience with a choice of dressing on the side. A lighter option that doesn't compromise on taste!
- Beef Brisket Salad$14.99
Indulge your taste buds with our delightful BBQ salads! Packed with vibrant cherry tomatoes, savory shredded cheese, and crispy croutons, these salads offer a burst of flavors. Customize your experience with a choice of dressing on the side. A lighter option that doesn't compromise on taste!
- Smoked Sausage Salad$11.99
Indulge your taste buds with our delightful BBQ salads! Packed with vibrant cherry tomatoes, savory shredded cheese, and crispy croutons, these salads offer a burst of flavors. Customize your experience with a choice of dressing on the side. A lighter option that doesn't compromise on taste!
- House Salad$7.99
- Side Salad$5.15
Bulk Meats -*Buns SOLD Separately*
Bulk Sides
Family Packages
- Sm Picnic Pack$84.99
This features the true staples of smoked BBQ. Enjoy our Hand Pulled Pork, Beef Brisket, Pulled Chicken, Smoked Sausage and choice of 3 - 16oz side items. Comes with 6 regular buns or 12 slider buns & ONE 12oz BBQ sauce of your choice. Add a Rack of Pork Ribs - $20! (serves 4-5 people)
- Lg Picnic Pack$149.99
This features the true staples of smoked BBQ. Enjoy our Hand Pulled Pork, Beef Brisket, Pulled Chicken, Smoked Sausage and choice of 3 - 32oz side items. Package comes with 12 regular buns or 24 slider buns and TWO 12oz BBQ squeeze bottles of your choice. Add a Rack of Pork Ribs - $20! (serves 8-10 people)