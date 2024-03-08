Midwest Monster

$11.99 +

Indulge in the ultimate Midwest Monster Meal – a tantalizing combination of sliced brisket and pulled pork, generously topped with gooey queso cheese, fiery jalapenos, and refreshing coleslaw. Available in two sizes to suit your appetite, this monster meal also comes with your choice of two sides for a complete and satisfying feast that captures the heart and flavors of the Midwest. Get ready for a carnivorous delight that will leave your taste buds singing!