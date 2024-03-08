A restaurant chef preparing a dish

We take pride in crafting an unparalleled barbecue experience by exclusively using the finest prime meats sourced from the heart of the Midwest. Each succulent cut tells a story of quality, as we meticulously select and grill the best, ensuring that every bite reflects the rich flavors and unparalleled tenderness that only prime meats can deliver. At Pork on a Fork, our dedication to sourcing the highest quality ingredients is the cornerstone of our culinary artistry, inviting you to savor the epitome of Midwest excellence with every savory bite.
Welcome to Pork on a Fork BBQ, where passion meets the grill, and every bite tells a smoky, savory tale. Established with a fiery enthusiasm for authentic barbecue, Pork on a Fork is more than a dining experience – it's a flavor expedition. Nestled in the heart of our culinary philosophy is a commitment to Competition Style BBQ, where the only way we know is the right way. Picture the dance of lump charcoal and pecan wood in our pit, ensuring that each mouthwatering creation hits the bullseye of flavor perfection.