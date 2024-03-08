The History of Pork on a Fork
Welcome to Pork on a Fork BBQ, where passion meets the grill, and every bite tells a smoky, savory tale. Established with a fiery enthusiasm for authentic barbecue, Pork on a Fork is more than a dining experience – it's a flavor expedition. Nestled in the heart of our culinary philosophy is a commitment to Competition Style BBQ, where the only way we know is the right way. Picture the dance of lump charcoal and pecan wood in our pit, ensuring that each mouthwatering creation hits the bullseye of flavor perfection.